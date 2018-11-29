Binge & Buy: Go ‘Searching’ For ‘Critters’ This Week

Photo: Sony

New Movies on Blu-ray/DVD

Searching

After David Kim’s (John Cho) 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop.



Photo: United Artists

Criterion Corner

Some Like It Hot

Billy Wilder’s classic cross-dressing comedy starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, and Marilyn Monroe gets the Criterion Collection treatment in this disc featuring a short program on Orry-Kelly’s Oscar-winning costumes for the film, as well as several documentaries and vintage featurettes.

Reissues

The Critters Collection

They’re back and ready to devour your Blu-ray player! The terrifying and tiny menaces are out in full force with this four-film collection packed with enough special features to make any fan’s mouth water!

The Satanic Rites of Dracula

A dying man’s report of a ritual black mass stirs Britain’s security chief into action, and a mansion filled with young vampire girls is soon discovered. And this is but the first twist in a labyrinth of horror. Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee pair up for the final Hammer Dracula in this follow-up to Dracula A.D. 1972.

Bogart and Bacall: The Complete Collection

This sizzling four-film collection celebrates two of Hollywood’s greatest: the on- and off-camera team of tough guy Humphrey Bogart and cool gal Lauren Bacall. Their love of their craft, as well as each other, and the gift of their timeless talent are showcased in this glorious four-disc set (To Have and Have Not, The Big Sleep, Dark Passage, Key Largo) full of action, laughs, suspense, danger and, above all, a romance that forever sparks a flame in the hearts of all movie fans.

The 13th Chair Double Feature

Two very different directors, Tod Browning (Freaks) and George B. Seitz (the Andy Hardy series), tackle the same sensational stage mystery nearly a decade apart with these two films from the Tiffany of movies studios. After an Englishman and all-around cad is murdered in Calcutta, an inspector is dispatched from Scotland Yard (Bela Lugosi in 1929, Lewis Stone in 1937) to find the killer.

The Killing of Sister George

June is the star of a TV soap opera and she has the ego to prove it. But when she begins to suspect that the network is planning to kill off her character — and that her boss is out to seduce her beautiful young lover — June spirals out of control.

Mamie Van Doren Film Noir Collection

Newly Restored in 2K! This collection includes three film noir classics starring the voluptuous screen goddess Mamie Van Doren. Includes Vice Raid, Guns, Girls and Gangsters, and The Girl in Black Stockings.

School Daze

Celebrate 30 years of iconic filmmaker Spike Lee’s music-filled, off-beat comedy that takes an unforgettable look at black college life.

Memories of Me

Billy Crystal and Alan King will keep you in stitches in director Henry Winkler’s heartwarming comedy about a feuding father and son who discover that love is a family trait.

New on Digital HD

The House With a Clock in its Walls

Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star in a fantastical tale of witches, warlocks, and a magical house with a mysterious tick-tocking heart, based on a classic children’s book.

The Predator

In Shane Black’s explosive reinvention, the Predator is deadlier than ever, and only a ragtag crew can prevent the end of the human race.



Photo: Kino Lorber

TV on Blu-ray and DVD

The Outer Limits: Season Two

The entire second season — 17 Episodes — is a four-disc set that controls over 15 hours of transmission from the 1964-1965 series.

Picnic at Hanging Rock, Jack Irish: Season 2 and Elizabeth I & Her Enemies: Series 1

Acorn has three releases this week, including Lily Cole as Elizabeth I, the Guy Pearce lawyer drama Jack Irish and the Natalie Dormer-led remake of thriller Picnic at Hanging Rock.

