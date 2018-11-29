Culture / Entertainment

Fun Facts About ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Creator Stephen Hillenburg (RIP)

by Patrick Green
Photo: Junko Kimura (Getty Images)

On the surface,  SpongeBob SquarePants probably didn’t seem like a good idea. But, Stephen Hillenburg‘s animated franchise about a yellow sponge who dwells in a sunken pineapple and goes on silly adventures with his undersea pals became the definitive Nickelodeon kids’ show of the 21st Century.

Hillenburg died Monday due to complications of ALS. The 57-year-old, multiple Emmy-winner lived a charmed life centered around his two great passions in life (animation and the ocean) which he melded together to make SpongeBob SquarePants. Here are some fun facts about Hillenburg and SpongeBob that you might not know.

