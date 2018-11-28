5 Things You Should Know About Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua

Photo: Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC (Getty Images)

History will remember Mauricio Rua as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all-time, no matter what happens from here on out.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight titleholder will square off with Tyson Pedro in a featured battle at UFC Fight Night 142 on Saturday at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, Australia. Rua’s extensive resume speaks to the potency of his offensive skills, as he has recorded 21 of his 25 career victories by knockout, technical knockout, or submission. “Shogun” last appeared at UFC Fight Night 134, where he saw his three-fight winning streak go up in flames in an 89-second defeat to Anthony Smith. Rua joined the UFC roster in September 2007 and owns a 9-9 record with the Las Vegas-based promotion in 18 appearances since.

As the 37-year-old Brazilian approaches his clash with Pedro, here are five things you should know about him:

1. He put together one of the most remarkable tournament runs in MMA history.

Between April 23, 2005, and Aug. 28, 2005, Rua defeated Quinton Jackson, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira, Alistair Overeem, and Ricardo Arona in succession — only Nogueira saw the final bell against him — to win the star-studded 2005 Pride Fighting Championships middleweight grand prix. It remains the crowning achievement of his stellar career.

2. He walks in exclusive company.

Rua is one of 12 men who have captured the undisputed UFC light heavyweight championship. Jackson, Frank Shamrock, Tito Ortiz, Randy Couture, Vitor Belfort, Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Jon Jones, and Daniel Cormier are the others. “Shogun” held the 205-pound title for 315 days.

3. Only somebodies beat him.

The 10 fighters who have defeated Rua — Smith, Griffin, Machida, Jones, Ovince St. Preux, Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, Mark Coleman, and Renato Sobral — have 252 victories between them. Smith, Henderson, Sonnen, and Sobral have more than 30 apiece.

4. His name can be found all over the UFC’s leaderboard.

According to FightMetric data, Rua ranks second on the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s all-time list for light heavyweights in knockdowns (13), fourth in significant strikes landed (698), fourth in total strikes landed (1,046) and eighth in significant strike accuracy (52.1 percent).

5. MMA has allowed him to travel the world.

Rua has fought in seven different countries as a professional mixed martial artist: the United States, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and his native Brazil.

