Cringe Fest: Mark Zuckerberg and Kanye West Karaoked Backstreet Boys

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images) and Neilson Barnard / Staff (Getty Images)

Kanye West has always had some eccentric behavior, but Facebook head Mark Zuckerberg may also be a wild card. It turns out the two recently took to the karaoke stage to serenade fans with a cover of the Backstreet Boys’ hit “I Want It That Way.”

There’s been no real explanation why the two were palling around, or whose love of Nick Carter prompted the mic takeover. The entire story seems a little surreal, but with Ye, all bets are off.

Kanye West has faced scrutiny for his White House appearance earlier this year in which he came off as a little nonsensical. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has taken heat because of that social media platform’s numerous data breaches.

Needless to say, it’s been a difficult year for Marky Z and Yeezy. So they did what most of us do when life gets you down: grab the mic and blast some sweet ’90s-era boy-band jams.

It’s hard to blame them, really. Unfortunately, there is no video of the incident. Kanye did tweet out a blurry photo of the two moguls in full song, however. Zuckerberg appears to be having the time of his life or is slightly embarrassed. It’s really hard to tell.

We sang Backstreet Boys I want it that way pic.twitter.com/IzGHk7i7OP — ye (@kanyewest) November 15, 2018

