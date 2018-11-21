Friendsgiving Playlist: Drink, Eat, Dance With Your Fam This Thanksgiving

Photo: Nattakorn Maneerat (Getty Images)

After fulfilling our familial obligations on Thanksgiving, some of us want to let loose and share a good meal and holiday drinks (or six) with those closest to us who don’t care about our politics or five-year plan.

Mandatory’s Friendsgiving Playlist is a potluck spread of new songs from Karen O and Danger Mouse, Anderson Paak, Little Dragon, Bob Moses, and much more. No drunk uncles flirting with your friends or cranky grandparents yapping at you to turn it down. Just hit play and work off those holiday pounds.