Director’s Cut Of Paul Walker Documentary Releases On Actor’s Death Anniversary

Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

Nearly five years have passed since we lost Paul Walker, and no matter how quickly the years add up, that loss still leaves a big hole in our hearts. The charismatic leading man with the brightest smile was best known by fans for portraying Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise. Those who knew him best, though, remember Walker for his huge heart, larger than life personality, his devotion to his family, his passion for surfing and auto racing, his commitment to marine biology, and his humanitarian efforts.

Director Adrian Buitenhuis and producer Derik Murray’s documentary, I Am Paul Walker, brought together those who were closest to Walker to honor the legacy of the Southern California native who died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, which also claimed the life of Walker’s friend Roger Rodas following a charity event. The feature first premiered on Paramount Network earlier this year, and the director’s cut is being released by Virgil Films on the fifth anniversary of the actor’s tragic passing.

In His Own Words: Exclusive Interview With Paul Walker

I Am Paul Walker features interviews with Walker’s friends, family, and colleagues. Appearances include Fast and Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson, director Rob Cohen, director Wayne Kramer; family members Cody Walker, Caleb Walker, Ashlie Walker, Cheryl Walker, and Paul Walker III; and close friends Oakley Lehman, Dr. Michael Domeier, and Manager Matt Luber.

The feature, which includes candid video and photographs provided by friends and family, chronicles the late actor’s private life alongside highlights of his highly successful film career. Walker was especially dedicated to humanitarian work through his NGO, Reach Out Worldwide, whose relief teams aid in natural disaster relief, including providing medical help, supplies, clean water, and assistance with post-disaster cleanup. To learn more, visit www.roww.org.

The extended version of I Am Paul Walker includes an additional 30 minutes of footage and will be available on VOD on Nov. 30. Fans can also grab a copy of the feature when it is released on DVD on Dec. 4. You can pre-order your copy now at www.iampaulwalker.com. Just be sure to have those tissues ready!