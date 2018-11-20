Thanksgiving At The Movies: Films Your Family Won’t Have To Fight Over

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik (Getty Images)

Picking a movie to see during Thanksgiving can be harder to do than cooking the turkey (pro tip: brine it).

Mandatory’s Thanksgiving Movie Guide promises to wake everyone up from their tryptophan nap, satisfy whatever sweet or savory cravings they might have that don’t involve pumpkin, and most importantly, settle any family drama about what movie to see.

Creed II



This knockout sequel will get dad’s football-watching ass out of his recliner and make mom fall in line after one gaze at Michael B. Jordan’s abs. Expect long lines for this generation-spanning crowd-pleaser which also renews old rivalries between Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren).

Ralph Breaks the Internet

A Wreck-It Ralph sequel will get the gamers (both young and old) out of their bedrooms and into a movie theatre. Video game anti-hero Ralph (John C. Reilly) is back for another 3-D adventure with Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) as the two friends go inside the wide world of the internet. Expect stunning visuals and nostalgic internet-related jokes.

Robin Hood



This is yet another reimagining of the classic tale of Robin Hood with a fresh and clean approach. It paints the legendary outlaw hero (Taron Egerton) as more of a coming-of-age superhero a la Spiderman. The modern look of the costuming and weaponry along with the epic CGI set pieces will play well with a younger generation of siblings raised on Marvel movies. Even Aunt Sally will know who Jamie Foxx (Little John) and Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey series) are.

Widows

Don’t let the title or the Acadamy Award-winning accolades fool you. Director Steve McQueen (12 Years a Slave) and Viola Davis’ (Fences) female-fronted crime caper is more Heat than Ocean’s 8. Co-written by bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), Widows is a gritty heist movie with twists and turns that will make for lively conversations around the dinner table.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Critics and some fans have trashed the Harry Potter prequel sequel on everything from its plodding storyline to its casting of Johnny Depp, who was accused of domestic violence. Regardless, diehards of all ages will still want to come out to see the latest J.K. Rowling wizard tale since they’ve already invested so much time with the movies and books.

Instant Family



If you can’t decide on any of the above, this family dramedy will warm your heart like a piece of pumpkin pie. Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) decide to start a family, stumbling into the world of foster care adoption where they take on a trio of siblings. Cue the not so subtle life lessons and light chuckles.