Monday Morning Jolt: Celebrate Cuffing Season With Bob Marley

Cuffing season is in full swing, and Monday Morning Jolt is here to help. It’s that magical time of year when even the most single of us look around and decide that yeah, some company would be nice. With that in mind, this playlist featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Chainsmokers, Bob Marley, and Amine will provide the soundtrack to this unique phenomenon.

Don’t worry if you’re still single; these songs may be about love, but that doesn’t mean they don’t wail. So cuddle up and turn up the volume. These songs will keep you warm.

Listen to the playlist right here: