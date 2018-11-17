Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 11/17/2018

Look at you! You’ve managed to survive another week on this crazy, spinning orb, and the weekend is here as your reward! If you’ve been subjected to a busy seven days and haven’t managed to keep up with the latest gaming news, fear not, for Fails and Feels is here to get you all caught up. Here is the best and worst video games news!

First, let’s begin with those Fails, before moving to the Feels.

Fails

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Trolled by Esports Awards Presenter

During the Esports Awards 2018 show, YouTube creator “ComedyShortsGamer” presented the award for Best Publisher. Rather than just opening the envelope and reading out “Blizzard” like any normal person would, the YouTube personality instead decided to make a joke, saying “Epic Games” instead. After allowing Epic Games representatives to get to their feet, ComedyShortsGamer revealed the joke, making for a very awkward moment.

Fallout 76 Beta Refuses to Uninstall on PC

Fallout 76 is now available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It brings online multiplayer elements to the traditionally lonely Fallout universe. Before its launch, however, PC players were having trouble removing the beta build of the game from their system. The game just wouldn’t uninstall, with an error message stating that the user doesn’t own the game, and so can’t remove it.

This weirdness was preceded by the PC beta build deleting itself from some users’ systems, forcing the 50 GB install to be restarted!

Battlefield 5 Performance Halved With RTX

Battlefield 5 is a visually stunning game, especially on PC. When paired with a high-end graphics card, settings can be cranked up to Ultra at impressive resolutions. It’s certainly one of the best-looking games of the year, with huge warzones rendered with impressive details. Unfortunately, there’s a twist here, and it’s to do with the latest Nvidia graphics cards, which boast RTX technology.

Gaming On Board: Tesla Adds Atari Video Games To Its Cars

After waiting for the latest Windows 10 update to drop, RTX users were finally able to boot up Battlefield 5 with RTX enabled. Sadly, despite the RTX cards being designed specifically for the new graphical tech, the setting proves absolutely crippling to performance. Frame-rates saw dips of over 50 percent, making the game unplayable for many; especially those with the RTX 2070.

Ninja Apologized for Trying to get Fortnite Player Banned

Twitch streamer Ninja was feeling especially salty after he died at the hands of enemy player IcyFive. Calling IcyFive a “stream sniper,” a person who watches a live stream and tries to kill the streamer, Ninja then issued ban threats.

After learning that Ninja was gunning for him, IcyFive posted a video defending himself. Ninja then apologized and said that no one was getting banned. Not a great look for the huge streaming personality!

Feels

Stan Lee Dies At 95

Responsible for creating many of our favorite Marvel superheroes, Stan Lee has passed away at age 95. His daughter said to the press: “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.”

As the man behind Spider-Man, the Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, the X-Men, Daredevil, Dr. Strange, the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the whole idea of a shared comic book universe, as well as many other interesting characters, Stan Lee has a built a passionate fanbase who will mourn his passing.

He will also be missed during the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, where he usually appears in cameo form. (It is reported that some of these cameos have been filmed in advance, however.)

First Detective Pikachu Trailer Showcases Ryan Reynolds’ Talents

The Pokemon universe isn’t just full of kids growing up and trying to catch ’em all, it’s also populated by those who didn’t become trainers and walk a different path, as shown by the first Detective Pikachu movie trailer.

Featuring an incredibly fuzzy Pikachu, voiced by Ryan Reynolds, the trailer introduces the story of a son investigating the disappearance of his father. Aided by a speaking Pikachu, who also wears a cool hat, the pair must follow clues to hunt down the dad.

Monster Hunter Movie First Images Revealed

Those looking forward to the Monster Hunter movie will happy to hear that the first images from the movie set have appeared online. Actress Milla Jovovich shared the photos on her Instagram page, showing herself and co-stars in modern military gear. Needless to say, the modern equipment diverges from the source material, posing more questions than it answers. But hey, at least it’s happening, right?

