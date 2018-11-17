Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 11/17/2018

That’s it! Another week has come to a successful end! It’s now finally time to relax and enjoy some video games. Assuming you don’t have to work or do chores this weekend, go ahead and help yourself to some free games! Welcome to the latest edition of Free Play, which brings you the new free-to-play games and demos every week. Let’s jump on in!

Hitman 2 Prologue Mission (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Hitman 2 is now out, providing players with even more targets to take out. Become Agent 47 and explore six brand new sandbox locations, with many different ways of murdering in style. If you don’t fancy putting down the dollars without first giving the game a go, the Hitman 2 Prologue Mission is available for free, across PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Get to it!

Just Dance 2019 Demo (PS4, Xbox One)

Those who just wanna get down and boogie, specifically to modern hits like “Havana” and “One Kiss,” will no doubt be eager to try the Just Dance 2019 demo, which is now available to download on PS4 and Xbox One.

The latest Just Dance title can be played with just a smartphone, allowing up to six players to abandon the traditional controller and rock out with just their phones out.

The Culling (Xbox One)

The Culling battle royale experience is now available for free on Xbox One. Offering a unique take on the hottest genre going, this game tasks 16 players with fighting to the death. Scavenge items, craft weapons, and traps built.

After the failed launch of The Culling 2, Xaviant Games revisited the original game to try and make it better than ever before. This starts with free-to-play access to get as many players as possible involved.

PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games With Gold

In case you missed it last week, make sure you download the newly available PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games With Gold titles. Those with a PlayStation Plus subscription can get Yakuza Kiwami and Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition this month, while the Xbox Gold subscribers can nab Battlefield 1 and Race The Sun. Go, go, go!

