Entertainment
‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Wins Award For Most Depressing Preview Ever
by
Kylie Hemmert
Gaming
From
Fails and Feels: The Best and Worst Moments in Gaming 12/8/2018
by
Mack Ashworth
Gaming
From
Free Play: This Week’s Featured Free Games 12/8/2018
by
Mack Ashworth
Funny Photos
Mandatory Tweets of the Week 12-7-2018
by
Mandatory Editors
Sex and Relationships
Risky Tips [With Kate Quigley]: Obsessed With My Ex
by
Mandatory Editors
Funny Photos
Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-7-18
by
Mandatory Editors
Music
Best Musical Artist Feuds of 2018
by
John Grimley
Living
Over-the-Top Tech Gifts You Don’t Need But Definitely Want
by
Alex Santa Maria
Music
Playlist | Best Indie Rock Songs of 2018
by
Patrick Green
Sports
From
Weekend Warrior: Double Jeopardy at UFC 231
by
Brian Knapp
Fun
Burger King Will Give You A 1-Cent Whopper If You Visit Its Rival
by
Christopher Osburn
Entertainment
Interview | ‘The American Meme’ Exposes the Cost of Social Media Fame
by
Kylie Hemmert
Living
All the Outwear You Need to Help Battle Climate Change
by
Sabrina Cognata
Living
Eat All The Nutella All The Time At The New Nutella Café in NYC
by
Gennefer Gross
Living
Manamorphosis: Make 2019 The Year You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions
by
Sabrina Cognata
Entertainment
10 Take-Aways From The Russo Brothers’ Two-Hour Interview
by
Kylie Hemmert
Fun
Burger King Wants To Give Your Dog A Flame-Grilled Treat
by
Christopher Osburn
Music
The Best Album Covers of 2018
by
John Grimley
Funny Photos
Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-6-18
by
Mandatory Editors
Music
Soul Sisters Lauryn Hill and Nina Simone Make Beautiful Music Together On New Mash-Up Album
by
Patrick Green
Fun
Comedian Nick Offerman Goes For Bronze In Annual Whisky-Drinking Video
by
Christopher Osburn
Funny Photos
Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos 12-5-18
by
Mandatory Editors
Funny Photos
Mandatory GIFs of the Week 12-5-2018
by
Erik Fontanez
