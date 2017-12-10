Kevin Owens Also Offers Support To Bullied Young Man, Ex-WWE Wrestler Comments On NFL’s Concussion Protocol

Kevin Owens Also Offers Support To Bullied Young Man
Kevin Owens has joined WWE champion AJ Styles in offering support for Keaton Jones, a young man from Knoxville, who has spoken out on the effect that bullying has had on him as of late.
Ex-WWE Wrestler Comments On NFL’s Concussion Protocol
Former WWE superstar Christopher Nowinski, who performed for the company from 2001-2003, has commented on the problems surrounding the NFL’s concussion protocol. Nowinski, 39, is the co-founder and executive director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
