Kevin Owens Also Offers Support To Bullied Young Man, Ex-WWE Wrestler Comments On NFL’s Concussion Protocol

Kevin Owens Also Offers Support To Bullied Young Man Kevin Owens has joined WWE champion AJ Styles in offering support for Keaton Jones, a young man from Knoxville, who has spoken out on the effect that bullying has had on him as of late. RELATED: The Phenomenal AJ Styles Gives Advice To Young Man Being Bullied Just saw this. The world is broken and everyone needs to work to try and fix it. A good first step would be to listen to Keaton’s message and start by being nicer to each other in every day life. Lots of small steps can make a big difference. Stay strong, Keaton. https://t.co/ivB9yEn75j — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) December 10, 2017 Ex-WWE Wrestler Comments On NFL’s Concussion Protocol Former WWE superstar Christopher Nowinski, who performed for the company from 2001-2003, has commented on the problems surrounding the NFL’s concussion protocol. Nowinski, 39, is the co-founder and executive director of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Disgusted that the @HoustonTexans allowed Tom Savage to return to the game after 2 plays after showing these horrifying #concussion signs (is that a seizure?) after a head impact. I would not let my worst enemy go through the 2017 #NFL sideline concussion protocol… https://t.co/PeJr5ISAIJ — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 10, 2017