WWE Pikeville Live Event Results (12/9): AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sami Zayn & More! (Photos)

WWE Pikeville Live Event Results
December 9th, 2017
Pikeville, Kentucky
Results courtesy of PWInsider
The SmackDown Live crew put on a great house show last night in Pikeville, which was headlined by a champion vs champion clash in the form of AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin.
Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn
Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger
Breezango defeated The Colons
Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler
Randy Orton defeated Rusev
Charlotte & Naomi defeated Natalya, Lana & Tamina
The Usos defeated Benjamin & Gable to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin
