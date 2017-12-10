WWE Pikeville Live Event Results (12/9): AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura vs Sami Zayn & More! (Photos)

WWE Pikeville Live Event Results

December 9th, 2017

Pikeville, Kentucky

Results courtesy of PWInsider

The SmackDown Live crew put on a great house show last night in Pikeville, which was headlined by a champion vs champion clash in the form of AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sami Zayn

Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

Breezango defeated The Colons

Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler

Randy Orton defeated Rusev

Charlotte & Naomi defeated Natalya, Lana & Tamina

The Usos defeated Benjamin & Gable to retain SD Live Tag Team Championships

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin