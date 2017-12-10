The Phenomenal AJ Styles Gives Advice To Young Man Being Bullied

Harry Kettle
(Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

AJ Styles is considered to be a truly phenomenal in-ring performer, but aside from that, he’s also a phenomenal human being. The current WWE champion took time out of his day to tweet a message of support to Keaton Jones, a young man from Knoxville who has gone viral over the last few days due to a video that showed him suffering from the effects of bullying.

If you or anyone you know is currently suffering from a similar thing, then always remember that you’re not alone. Below, we’ve attached links to just a few of the many charities that can assist in offering a helping hand.

Ditch The Label

Kidscape

BulliesOut

StandUp Foundation

