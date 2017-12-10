The Phenomenal AJ Styles Gives Advice To Young Man Being Bullied

AJ Styles is considered to be a truly phenomenal in-ring performer, but aside from that, he’s also a phenomenal human being. The current WWE champion took time out of his day to tweet a message of support to Keaton Jones, a young man from Knoxville who has gone viral over the last few days due to a video that showed him suffering from the effects of bullying. If you or anyone you know is currently suffering from a similar thing, then always remember that you’re not alone. Below, we’ve attached links to just a few of the many charities that can assist in offering a helping hand. Ditch The Label Kidscape BulliesOut StandUp Foundation It appears to me that you go to school with a lot of insecure students. When they look into the mirror, they don’t like what they see. That’s why they choose you to pick on. Stay strong and know that you have friends that have your back, like me. Stay phenomenal kiddo. https://t.co/cNiaEjbY8b — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) December 10, 2017