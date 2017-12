As reported by PWInsider, the official schedule for next week’s WWE Network programming has been released.

MONDAY

12:20 PM – Following a replay of last year’s “Clash of Champions” event, will be the live debut of “Raw “from September 26, 2016 which features: “Rusev challenges Roman Reigns for the United States Title. Y2J and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens face Enzo and Cass in the main event.”

6:25 PM – the live stream debut of “Raw” from April 11, 2011 which has the following description: “Edge bids farewell to the WWE Universe. A Gauntlet Match determines a new Number One Contender for the WWE Championship. Sin Cara debuts.”

11:06 PM Eastern – Following Raw is a brand-new episode of “WWE Ride Along” with the following description: “While power couple Lana and Rusev test each other’s patience and devotion, the Fashion Police patrols the highway in search of crime!”

TUESDAY

10 PM Eastern – a brand-new episode of “205 Live”

WEDNESDAY

8 PM Eastern – “WWE NXT” (which will air one hour earlier on the USA Network) with the following announced:

*Aleister Black versus Adam Cole (Qualifier For Number One Contender Fatal Four-Way)

*Ember Moon versus Peyton Royce in a nontitle match

10 PM Eastern -A brand-new “WWE The Music: Power 10” which has the following description:”The WWE Music Power 10 is back with an all-new October 2017 edition counting down the most spectacular Superstar entrances from all of WWE!

FRIDAY

This week’s “Flashback Friday” marathon theme is “Tis the Season: Part One”.

3 PM Eastern – the holiday edition of “Main Event” from December 23, 2014, which features the following matches:

*Los Matadores versus Tyson Kidd and Cesaro

*Summer Rae versus Brie Bella with Nikki Bella at ringside

*Big E with The New Day at ringside versus Stardust with Goldust at ringside

*Luke Harper versus Jack Swagger

4 PM Eastern – the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from December 25, 2009 which features the following description: “DX defends the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles against The Hart Dynasty. Rey Mysterio challenges The Undertaker for the World Heavyweight Title.”

5:30 PM Eastern – the live stream debut of “Smackdown” from December 24, 2010 which has the following description: “John Cena faces Vickie Guerrero and Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler in the main event. WWE Champion The Miz battles Randy Orton.”

7 PM Eastern – “Prime Time Wrestling” from December 23, 1986 which has the following description: “Gorllia Monsoon and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan host a Christmas edition of Prime Time Wrestling featuring Hulk Hogan, Pedro Morales, and more!”

8:30 PM Eastern -the live stream debut of “Raw” from December 22, 2014 which has the following description: “On a special RAW Christmas, Ho Ho Hogan returns. Bray Wyatt faces Dean Ambrose in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Plus, John Cena and more.”

1 AM Eastern – the live stream debut of “WWE NXT” from September 12, 2012 which features: “Tyson Kidd goes one-on-one with Michael McGillicutty in the main event. Rick Victor sends NXT Champion Seth Rollins an unmistakable message.”

3 PM Eastern will be a brand-new “This Week in WWE.”

SUNDAY

7 PM Eastern – the 2017 “Clash of Champions” Kickoff featuring a panel of Renée Young, David Otunga and Peter Rosenberg.

This will be followed by the pay-per-view proper at 8 PM Eastern.

Immediately following the pay-per-view will be “Talking Smack.”