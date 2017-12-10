The Miz Tweets Out Amusing Image Alongside Becky Lynch & HBK (Photo), Randy Orton Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video)

The Miz Tweets Out Amusing Image Alongside Becky Lynch & HBK (Photo) As many fans now know, The Miz is currently in London filming The Marine 6 alongside Becky Lynch and Shawn Michaels. Miz, who was written off of WWE television as well as Becky Lynch, tweeted out this amusing image of the trio. RELATED: The Miz v Daniel Bryan: Night Of Champions ’10 (Full Match) Happy Holidays from the cast of #Marine6 @WWEStudios @BeckyLynchWWE @ShawnMichaels pic.twitter.com/HnGawWLElE — The Miz (@mikethemiz) December 10, 2017 Randy Orton Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) In the latest edition of Rob Schamberger’s Canvas 2 Canvas YouTube series, multi-time world champion Randy Orton is the featured star. Orton is set to team alongside Shinsuke Nakamura at Clash of Champions next Sunday, where they will compete against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

