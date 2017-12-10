Cody Rhodes Confirms That Potential 10,000 Seater Show Narrowed Down To 4 Possible Locations

Harry Kettle
Cody Rhodes Confirms That Potential 10,000 Seater Show Narrowed Down To 4 Locations

Photo Credit: Cody Rhodes

For a while now ROH champion Cody Rhodes has been speaking openly about Bullet Club’s plans to host an event at a 10,000 seater arena, and now, it appears as if we’re getting closer and closer to discovering a confirmed date and venue for the show. Rhodes apparently hinted to fans this weekend that Dublin would be the eventual destination, but this afternoon he’s confirmed that there are now just four possible locations on the table.

