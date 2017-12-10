Woken Matt Hardy Comments On 10 Hours Of Him Laughing, SD Live Madden 18 Tournament Finals (Video)

Woken Matt Hardy Comments On 10 Hours Of Him Laughing

Woken Matt Hardy, who continues to venture into the ‘woken/broken’ unknown, has commented on an edited YouTube video of himself laughing uncontrollably for 10 hours.

10 hours is merely an IOTA within the confines of the MULTIVERSE. I have been GUFFAWING for ETERNITY. https://t.co/obPvPMFvRn — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2017

