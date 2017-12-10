Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out, The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)

Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out

As reported by the man himself, Chris Jericho’s official Q&A for his upcoming cruise is now sold out. The cruise will take place on October 27th, 2018, and will go on for four days.

The Jericho Q&A on @jericho_cruise is now SOLD-OUT! BUT if u reserve a cabin before Jan 15, u get a pic w #TheList! https://t.co/FkbLcCUof9 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) December 10, 2017

The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)

Following Triple H’s victory over Jinder Mahal in New Delhi last night, The Game engaged in a traditional Bollywood dance with The Singh Brothers. The duo, formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz, have commented on the moment over Twitter.