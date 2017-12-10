Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out, The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)

Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out
As reported by the man himself, Chris Jericho’s official Q&A for his upcoming cruise is now sold out. The cruise will take place on October 27th, 2018, and will go on for four days.
The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)
Following Triple H’s victory over Jinder Mahal in New Delhi last night, The Game engaged in a traditional Bollywood dance with The Singh Brothers. The duo, formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz, have commented on the moment over Twitter.
