Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out, The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)

Harry Kettle

Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out, The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)

Chris Jericho’s Cruise Q&A Sold Out

As reported by the man himself, Chris Jericho’s official Q&A for his upcoming cruise is now sold out. The cruise will take place on October 27th, 2018, and will go on for four days.

RELATED: Chris Jericho Comments On Season 2 Of ‘But I’m Chris Jericho’, What Inspired It, Why His Match w/ Kenny Omega Is So ‘Outside Of The Box’

The Singh Brothers Comment On Dancing With Triple H (Video)

Following Triple H’s victory over Jinder Mahal in New Delhi last night, The Game engaged in a traditional Bollywood dance with The Singh Brothers. The duo, formerly known as The Bollywood Boyz, have commented on the moment over Twitter.

Chris JerichorawSingh BrothersTriple Hwwe live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!

Comments are under maintenance

monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"