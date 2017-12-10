WWE Superstar Rich Swann Arrested, Police Report Released

As reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet, 205 Live superstar Rich Swann has been arrested on charges of battery & kidnap/false imprisonment of an adult. Swann, 26, was taken into custody at midnight and is currently still incarcerated at Alachua County Jail. The charges in question could potentially lead to five years in prison if Swann were to be convicted, and as of now, WWE has yet to comment on the issue. UPDATE: Due to overwhelming demand, the official arrest report has been released by the Gainesville Police Department. In the report, it’s noted that Swann allegedly critiqued his partner’s (Vannarah Riggs) wrestling performance during a drive, which led to an extended argument. Riggs feared that it was about to turn physical and upon exiting the vehicle he apparently followed her and put her in a headlock before dragging Riggs back into the vehicle. RELATED: Drew Gulak Takes ‘Homeless’ Jab At Rich Swann This just in. https://t.co/6T8xJoFNXX — Pro Wrestling Sheet (@WrestlingSheet) December 10, 2017 Due to numerous national media requests…mugshot and arrest report for Rich Swann can be found here: https://t.co/PvQj5B7A7n (Redactions made in accordance with FSS 119 that protects home address/phone of domestic violence victim.) pic.twitter.com/EgjbzTbjNq — Gainesville Police (@GainesvillePD) December 10, 2017