The Shield Is Victorious In New Delhi, Triple H Welcomes New International Talent To WWE (Video), WWE Celebrates Kurt Angle’s Birthday

The Shield Is Victorious In New Delhi

WWE has shared the following on Twitter acknowledging The Shield’s victory over Sheamus, Cesaro and Samoa Joe earlier today at the WWE Live event in New Delhi:

Triple H Welcomes New International Talent To WWE

WWE has shared the following video on-line:

Becoming the first Kuwaiti to sign a developmental contract with WWE, Nasser Alruwayeh poses with Triple H and Bseiso, the first Arab woman from the Middle East to join WWE.

WWE Celebrates Kurt Angle’s Birthday

WWE has shared the following on-line celebrating WWE Hall of Famer and RAW General Manager Kurt Angle’s 49th birthday:

@therealkurtangle’s birthday calls for a massive celebration! It’s true; it’s DAMN true! #HappyBirthdayKurt A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:18am PST