WWE Hypes NXT Women’s Champ Ember Moon On USA

WWE has posted the following video on-line:

Witness the new NXT Women’s Champion on USA Network this Wednesday at 7/6 C. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1i64OdT

Popular Indian Actor Varun Dhawan Hangs w/ WWE Crew

Several WWE Superstars have tweeted about getting to hang with popular Indian actor Varun Dhawan while he attended and appeared at the WWE Live event in New Delhi, India earlier today:

Lots of masti and fun took place with @Varun_dvn at #WWELiveIndia.

Talking all things @WWE and Bollywood. Great to meet you, bro! Continued success & thank you for your support. @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/TZHAORWf6q — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) December 9, 2017

Great to see @Varun_dvn in @WWEIndia … hope you enjoyed your first time in a @WWE ring! pic.twitter.com/N4O9Y4R71Y — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2017

Gimme a hell yeah. What an incredible crowd and brilliant matches my first time in a wwe ring thank you @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/EPM8SzG0yi — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 9, 2017

Had a blast hunter thank you for making sure I was really well looked after have a safe flight. https://t.co/wxKSd4ZvWO — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 9, 2017