Drew Gulak Takes ‘Homeless’ Jab At Rich Swann

Rich Swann and Drew Gulak had the following exchange on Twitter earlier today building to their Cruiserweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match this Monday night on RAW:

See you next week, @DrewGulak…prepare a PowerPoint presentation called “How I got beat and lost my opportunity at the Cruiserweight Championship.” #205Live — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) December 5, 2017

How about a PowerPoint presentation entitled: “Just because you used to be homeless doesn’t mean you still have to dress that way.” https://t.co/Ly2Ks8m74S — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) December 9, 2017

