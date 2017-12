Deadline.com is reporting that former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) has landed the leading role in the upcoming 20th Century Fox action-comedy, Stuber. We have included some highlights from Deadline’s report below. The full report can be read HERE. Related: Update On Potential Batista WWE Return Stuber is written by Tripper Clancy and will be directed by Michael Dowse

Deadline describes the plot to the film as, “a very determined detective (Bautista) who commandeers an unsuspecting Uber driver named Stu into a harrowing evening of hijinks and mayhem.”

Here are Bautista’s upcoming roles and projects: Avengers: Infinity War Hotel Artemis Escape Plan 2 (with Sylvester Stallone) Bautista is also currently filming the next Avengers sequel as well as developing an untitled action-comedy franchise to produce and star in with STX