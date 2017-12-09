Alexa Bliss Says ‘There’s Really No Big Difference’ Between RAW & SD Live, Calls Brand Rivalry ‘Friendly Competition’; Talks Nia, More

Sporting News’ Brian Fritz has released a new interview with WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Bliss’ interview is in conjunction with the release of WWE 2K18 on Nintendo Switch. You can find some highlights from Alexa’s interview below. The full interview can be found HERE. Related: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Bliss (Video) On the biggest difference between RAW and SmackDown Live: There’s really not a big difference. I’d say the only big difference is when I first started on “RAW”, I noticed there is a different sense of urgency because “RAW” is deemed the flagship show. So there’s always a little more urgency when it comes to “RAW”. But I do miss “SmackDown” a lot. The locker room is great. The people on “SmackDown” are amazing to work with. It’s basically just been like the new kid at school. It’s different but eventually, it just becomes natural again. On how much of a rivalry there is between the two brands: Absolutely. If there wasn’t, we wouldn’t have drafts or superstar shake-ups. It’s friendly competition. If one brand does well, the other brand has to do better. “SmackDown” has a point to prove that they should be the flagship show but “RAW” to stand their ground and say no, that title belongs to us. On what it’s like being on the same brand as her friend Nia Jax: It’s great! When we were in NXT, we were best friends immediately, like within a day. When we were separated, it was a little tough because we couldn’t keep in touch as much but then as soon as we were back on the same brand, we instantly clicked again. We travel together. We hang out together even when we’re not on the road. You would think we’d get sick of each other but we don’t. We’re like sisters. We bicker like sisters. We have fun like sisters. We’re consistently just trying to make each other laugh. When you’re in a business like this, it’s grueling. It’s traveling, it’s constant. There’s drama. When you have your best friend there, it all kind of goes away and it’s so much fun.