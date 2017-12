Thank you to WrestleZonian Yash Shah for the following live report from today’s WWE Live event in New Delhi, India.

You are always welcome to write myself (nick@wrestlezone.com) or Bill Pritchard (bill.pritchard@wrestlezone.com) if you would like to submit a live report from a show.

Related: Triple H Defeats Jinder Mahal In India; Mahal Comments

The Stadium was almost full with arnd 14k loud fans.The atmosphere was electric. 1) Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt Finn won with a Coup De Grace. Good Match. 2) Kishan Raftar & Jeet Rama vs The Miztourage Kishan and Jeet won. 3) Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss Bliss won with a rollup. 4) Jason Jordan vs Elias Samson Jason Jordan won. 5) The Shield vs Cesaro, Sheamus & Samoa Joe The Shield won .Solid match. Biggest pop of the night went to the shield. The Shield were over with fans huge. Roman too got a huge pop. 6) Titus and Apollo Crews vs The Club Titus and Crews won. 7) Enzo vs Kalisto Enzo won. 8) Kane vs Braun Strowman Strowman won via DQ. Kane used a chair. Strowman later put Kane through a table. 9) Triple H vs Jinder Mahal Both of them were over huge. To the surprise of all of us fans out there, Triple H beat Jinder clean. Triple H later payed respect to Jinder and shook hands. He also danced alongside Jinder and the Singh Brothers only to pedigree one of the Singh Brothers in the end. All in all a fun show