The Latest On Neville’s WWE Status, Triple H Sums Up An ‘Epic’ & ‘Historic’ Two Days In Abu Dhabi (Video)

Nick Hausman
The Latest On Neville’s WWE Status

PWInsider.com recently reported on The MJ Mailbag that recent negotiations between Neville and WWE for him to return to in-ring action have stopped abruptly.

The conversations between the two were said to be positive and apparently the plan was for Neville to re-join the WWE crew at the end of last month on their European tour.  The plan was for Neville to return to action on Smackdown Live, a move that would have taken him away from 205 Live.

All of these conversations have now stopped and Neville’s long-term future in WWE is now back up in the air.

Triple H Sums Up An ‘Epic’ Two Days In Abu Dhabi

WWE has shared the following video on-line:

The King of Kings offers his thoughts on WWE’s historic Live Events in Abu Dhabi, including the region’s first Steel Cage Match and an “emotional,” first-ever Women’s match between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks.

