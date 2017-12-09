Kevin Nash & Madusa Reportedly Undergo Major Surgeries, WWE’s Top 10 Mad Superstar Rantings (Video), How Old Does Kurt Angle Turn Today?

Nick Hausman

Kevin Nash & Madusa Reportedly Undergo Major Surgeries, WWE’s Top 10 Mad Superstar Rantings (Video), How Old Does Kurt Angle Turn Today?

Madusa & Kevin Nash Reportedly Undergo Major Surgeries

F4WOnline.com is reporting that Madusa and Kevin Nash have undergone major knee surgery recently.

Meltzer notes that Madusa actually had a full knee replacement done and that Nash will be on the January 22nd 25th RAW Anniversary special.

Related: Kevin Nash Talks To Sean Waltman About His CM Punk Feud

WWE’s Top 10 Mad Superstar Rantings

WWE has released the following on-line:

Some Superstars can get a little too passionate when they call out their rivals. Here are 10 classic Superstar rants that were downright mad. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

How Old Does Kurt Angle Turn Today?

WWE Hall of Famer and Smackdown Live General Manager Kurt Angle turns 49 years old today. Happy birthday Kurt!

kevin nashKurt Anglemadusa
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!

Comments are under maintenance

monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"