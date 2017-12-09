Kevin Nash & Madusa Reportedly Undergo Major Surgeries, WWE’s Top 10 Mad Superstar Rantings (Video), How Old Does Kurt Angle Turn Today?

Madusa & Kevin Nash Reportedly Undergo Major Surgeries
F4WOnline.com is reporting that Madusa and Kevin Nash have undergone major knee surgery recently.
Meltzer notes that Madusa actually had a full knee replacement done and that Nash will be on the January 22nd 25th RAW Anniversary special.
WWE’s Top 10 Mad Superstar Rantings
WWE has released the following on-line:
How Old Does Kurt Angle Turn Today?
WWE Hall of Famer and Smackdown Live General Manager Kurt Angle turns 49 years old today. Happy birthday Kurt!
