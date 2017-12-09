Watch Roman Earn Triple H’s Respect In Abu Dhabi (Video); Titus, Sasha & Kalisto Visit Humayun’s Tomb

Watch Roman Earn Triple H’s Respect In Abu Dhabi
WWE has released the following footage from last night’s WWE Live event in Abu Dhabi:
Titus, Sasha & Kalisto Visit Humayun’s Tomb In New Delhi
Titus O’Neil and Sasha Banks have posted the following on Twitter noting that they were visiting Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi, India earlier today with Kalisto ahead of the WWE Live:
