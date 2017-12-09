Watch Roman Earn Triple H’s Respect In Abu Dhabi (Video); Titus, Sasha & Kalisto Visit Humayun’s Tomb

Nick Hausman
triple h

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE)

Watch Roman Earn Triple H’s Respect In Abu Dhabi

WWE has released the following footage from last night’s WWE Live event in Abu Dhabi:

The King of Kings surprises the Intercontinental Champion and the WWE Universe in Abu Dhabi following their brutal battle and a sneak attack from The Bar & Samoa Joe. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Related: Breaking: Triple H Defeats Jinder Mahal In India; Mahal Comments

Titus, Sasha & Kalisto Visit Humayun’s Tomb In New Delhi

Titus O’Neil and Sasha Banks have posted the following on Twitter noting that they were visiting Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi, India earlier today with Kalisto ahead of the WWE Live:

kalistoRoman Reignssamoa joeSasha Banksthe barTitus O'NeilTriple H
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!

Comments are under maintenance

monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"