UFC Fight Night 123 Results (12/9): Cub Swanson v Brian Ortega, Gabriel Benitez v Jason Knight, More

Our friends at Sherdog.com have provided the following live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 123.

If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE

Here is the full card for UFC Fight Night 123:

Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega

Gabriel Benitez vs. Jason Knight

Marlon Moraes vs. Aljamain Sterling

Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher

Eryk Anders vs. Markus Perez

Benito Lopez vs. Albert Morales

Liz Carmouche vs. Alexis Davis

Luke Sanders vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Carls John de Tomas vs. Alex Perez

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Saenz

Iuri Alcántara vs. Alejandro Perez

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Davi Ramos

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Trevin Giles