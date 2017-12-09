UFC Fight Night 123 Results (12/9): Cub Swanson v Brian Ortega, Gabriel Benitez v Jason Knight, More

Nick Hausman
UFC Fight Night 123 Results (12/9): Cub Swanson v Brian Ortega, Gabriel Benitez v Jason Knight, More

FRESNO, CA – DECEMBER 08: (L-R) Opponents Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in inside Valdez Hall on December 8, 2017 in Fresno, California. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Our friends at Sherdog.com have provided the following live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 123.

If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE

Related: Conor McGregor Attacks Officials At Bellator MMA Event (Videos)

Here is the full card for UFC Fight Night 123:

 

Cub Swanson vs. Brian Ortega

Gabriel Benitez vs. Jason Knight

Marlon Moraes vs. Aljamain Sterling

Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher

Eryk Anders vs. Markus Perez

Benito Lopez vs. Albert Morales

Liz Carmouche vs. Alexis Davis

Luke Sanders vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Carls John de Tomas vs. Alex Perez

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Saenz

Iuri Alcántara vs. Alejandro Perez

Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Davi Ramos

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Trevin Giles

 

UFC
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!

Comments are under maintenance

monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"