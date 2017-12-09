UFC Fight Night 123 Results (12/9): Cub Swanson v Brian Ortega, Gabriel Benitez v Jason Knight, More

Our friends at Sherdog.com have provided the following live, play-by-play coverage for tonight’s UFC Fight Night 123.
If you would like to view their full play-by-play results please click HERE
Related: Conor McGregor Attacks Officials At Bellator MMA Event (Videos)
Here is the full card for UFC Fight Night 123:
Gabriel Benitez vs. Jason Knight
Marlon Moraes vs. Aljamain Sterling
Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher
Benito Lopez vs. Albert Morales
Liz Carmouche vs. Alexis Davis
Luke Sanders vs. Andre Soukhamthath
Carls John de Tomas vs. Alex Perez
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Frankie Saenz
Iuri Alcántara vs. Alejandro Perez
Chris Gruetzemacher vs. Davi Ramos
Antonio Braga Neto vs. Trevin Giles
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?