WWE Questions Enzo Amore & Nia Jax Situation, Adam Cole Set To Battle Aleister Black (Videos)

WWE Questions Enzo Amore & Nia Jax Situation (Video)

WWE has released a video that questions the supposed ‘relationship’ that seems to be forming between Nia Jax and Enzo Amore. The duo engaged in an odd segment on Monday Night Raw, which has left many fans wondering what direction the WWE is going in.

Adam Cole Set To Battle Aleister Black (Videos)

Two of NXT’s biggest stars, Adam Cole and Aleister Black, are set to clash this week in the first stage of a qualifying tournament that will determine a new number one contender for Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas’ NXT Championship.

