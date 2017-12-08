Corey Graves Hypes His New WWE Network Show (Video), WWE Promotes Fastlane Tickets

Corey Graves Hypes His New WWE Network Show (Video)

Corey Graves continues to hype Straight to the Source, which is his latest show on the WWE Network. The first episode featured Graves conducting an exclusive interview with Roman Reigns.

WWE Promotes Fastlane Tickets

WWE has begun promoting the final stop on the road to WrestleMania, Fastlane, which will be back for its fourth instalment next February in Columbus. Unlike last year, however, Fastlane will be a SmackDown Live exclusive event as opposed to Raw.