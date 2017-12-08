Cedric Alexander Hypes Upcoming 205 Live Tour (Photo), Triple H Promotes NXT Live Events

Cedric Alexander Hypes Upcoming 205 Live Tour (Photo)

As we now know the rumblings of 205 Live specific house shows have turned out to be true, and one of the faces of the division, Cedric Alexander, has taken to Twitter in order to celebrate the release of the first batch of tickets.

The 1st EVER #205Live LIVE EVENTS ARE ON SALE NOW!

Get your tickets now!https://t.co/lesEEj1YFh Location/0 Fri, Jan. 19, 2018 – Kingston, RI – The Ryan Center Sat, Jan. 20, 2018 – Lowell, MA – Lowell Auditorium Sun, Jan. 21, 2018 – Poughkeepsie, NY – Mid Hudson Civic Center pic.twitter.com/c9kERGOLoG — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 8, 2017

Triple H Promotes NXT Live Events

The 205 Live roster aren’t the only ones heading on the road, as the NXT crew will be appearing in Albany and Toms River just a few nights prior to TakeOver: Philadelphia in January. The official release of the tickets was confirmed by none other than Triple H on Twitter earlier today.