WWE Confirms First Kuwaiti Signing Ever

As evidenced by the title, WWE has made history by confirming on Twitter that they have signed Nasser Alruwayeh, who is the first man from Kuwait to ever sign with the company. Triple H was part of the reveal, alongside Shadia Bseiso who made history of her own when she became the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE.

