Does Goldberg Do His Own Stunts On ‘The Flash’?, Trish Stratus Looks At The Top Toys Of 2017 Holiday Season

Does Goldberg Do His Own Stunts On ‘The Flash’?
F4WOnline.com is reporting that former MMA competitor and current stunt man Paul Lazenby was the stunt double for Goldberg recently while filming an episode of The Flash.
Apparently Lazenby was telling people that it was one of his easiest days of work ever because Goldberg did all of his own stunts. Even while dealing with a painful, gruesome looking shin injury that he had sustained while practicing Muay Thai.
He also said that Goldberg was very nice to everyone on set.
Trish Stratus Looks At The Top Toys Of 2017 Holiday Season
Trish Stratus has a new article up on her personal website talking about her and and her son Max’s recent trip to the “Let’s Play Holiday Showcase.”
The full article features a gallery of different toys that Stratus gives her opinion on.
You can view the full article HERE. Below is an excerpt:
