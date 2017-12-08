Does Goldberg Do His Own Stunts On ‘The Flash’?, Trish Stratus Looks At The Top Toys Of 2017 Holiday Season

Does Goldberg Do His Own Stunts On ‘The Flash’? F4WOnline.com is reporting that former MMA competitor and current stunt man Paul Lazenby was the stunt double for Goldberg recently while filming an episode of The Flash. Apparently Lazenby was telling people that it was one of his easiest days of work ever because Goldberg did all of his own stunts. Even while dealing with a painful, gruesome looking shin injury that he had sustained while practicing Muay Thai. He also said that Goldberg was very nice to everyone on set. Related: Goldberg Reflects On Emotional Farewell To WWE Universe Trish Stratus Looks At The Top Toys Of 2017 Holiday Season Trish Stratus has a new article up on her personal website talking about her and and her son Max’s recent trip to the “Let’s Play Holiday Showcase.” The full article features a gallery of different toys that Stratus gives her opinion on. You can view the full article HERE. Below is an excerpt: Last month, the folks at Swerve PRinvited me to the Let’s Play Holiday Showcase which featured the top toys of the 2017 holiday season. Max and I got an up close and personal experience with each of the brands and I got to take notes on what Max and the kids on my list would love to get and basically secure my spot as worlds’ best auntie and of course, ensure Santa has some good direction Oh, and can we talk about a more perfect place for our Mama and Me date?? Burgers and toys with a surprise visit from Santa, um, yes.