10 Surprising Facts About The Amish That Are Actually True

Photo: USA, Pennsylvania, Amish family in a horse-drawn trap, boys at the roadside (Getty Images)

Anyone who has known me for more than five minutes knows I’m from Amish Country. In fact, my dad grew up Amish just outside of Arthur in the heart of Illinois. But it wasn’t cool growing up as a kid in an Amish town. I certainly wasn’t proud of my heritage. It wasn’t until I went to college I realized the outsider fascination with Amish culture.

Below are ten surprising things about the Amish culture you probably didn’t know that are actually true.

1. Kids are not allowed to go to school past eighth grade.

My dad wishes he could have played high school sports, hell, even went to high school, period. However, the Amish tradition is that children don’t have any schooling after the 8th grade so that they can help on the farm or start on other jobs to help the family.

For those thinking, “Wait, you have to be 16-years-old to drop out though, right?” You would be correct, unless you’re Amish. A Supreme Court decision in the ’60s actually granted the Amish permission to drop out early since their religious tradition started long before the current day state laws surrounding education.

2 Rumspringa equals party time.

Soon after 8th-grade graduation begins the famous Rumspringa, which literally translates as to “run around.” You’ve likely heard about it, but there’s a lot of confusion as to what it means. It can mean a lot of different things, depending on the Amish settlement, the family and the teen who’s coming of age. But first, it certainly means you get to ski via horse and buggy.

Whether you plan to stay at home and just start dating, party on the weekends or you leave the community to become a regular American, Rumspringa begins at age 16 to allow teens to experience the outside world and make a final decision on whether they would like to become baptized into the Amish religion. They can take as long as they want, but once they decide to be baptized there’s no turning back. Once the Christian ceremony is over so is the Rumspringa.

3. They’re obsessed with slow-pitch softball.

But they can still have fun. Amish love sports. In Arthur, they play a lot of basketball, volleyball and softball. And make no mistake, some of the Amish teens are hella athletic, certainly good enough to play college athletics if ever given the chance.

For decades, summer weekends in Arthur consist of large softball tournaments that welcome teams from multiple states and include some teams with Amish teens on rumspringa.

Now, there’s a real athlete: PA Amish Man Runs Full Marathon In Traditional Clothes 4. They make the best cinnamon rolls in the world.

The highlight every time I come home? Aside from seeing family, it’s the Amish cinnamon rolls. Seriously, my final dessert if I knew the world was coming to an end. I highly recommend the batch from Yoder’s Country Kitchen