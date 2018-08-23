You Can Now Have Public Sex Legally In This Part Of Mexico

Photo: Getty Images

While Columbia is currently urging couples to quit having sex, another Latin country just passed a law promoting more love making…in public.

Lawmakers in Guadalajara, Mexico recently passed a new city law allowing people to legally have sex in public. The only caveat? If someone officially files a public complaint, there could be consequences. Otherwise, cops won’t have the authority to ticket or arrest people who choose to get it on at a local park, in a car, or at a venue.

WKRN recently reported that “having sexual relations or committing acts of exhibitionism of a sexual nature in public places, vacant lots, inside vehicles, or in private locations in public view will be considered administrative offenses, as long as a citizen requests police intervention,” according to the modification to article 14 of the Bylaws of Good Government.

Don’t Be A Statistic: Study Claims 10 Percent Of People Check Phone During Sex

What are we to make of this? Spring Break destinations are about to spike to Guadalajara. There continues to be some serious policing problems in Mexico. Spring breakers are about to seriously question why they wanted to go Guadalajara, because, in reality, no one wants to see that.

So why was this measure passed? Sounds insanely liberal, right? Well, in reality it was passed by conservative lawmakers who feel it’s needed in order to gain more control over corruption in the local police force. El Universal reports that a city council member named Guadalupe Morfin Otero said that police have been extorting consensual young couples they catch in “immoral acts of exhibitionism.” These couples can’t afford a hotel room, have public sex, and end up paying cops to keep them quiet.

If you ask us, the real crime is when a gringo asks for flour tortillas with his tacos instead of corn. Let’s hope Mexico can continue to lead by example.