Philippines President Destroys $5 Million Of Luxury Cars With Bulldozer

Photo: AFP Contributor [Getty Images]

There’s plenty that can be said about controversial Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, and much of it probably isn’t good. But there’s no denying his public commitment to the Philippine drug war.

Police have killed over 4,200 dealers and mules during Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign, which began in June of 2016. However, the Philippine President decided his most recent anti-drug tactic would impact the cartel’s where it hurts the most – their pocket books.

The President, wearing a white hard hat, cheered on local constructions workers, whom he employed to destroy over 75 luxury sports cars and motorcycles, which authorities had seized in recent months. Of those 75, 68 of them were top-end vehicles like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche and classic BMW’s. Eight motorcycles were also crushed in the display, which when all combined, amassed upwards of $5 million dollars in value.

“I did this [destroyed illegally imported cars] because you have to show to the world that you have a viable place of investment and business. And the only way to show it is that you are productive and that you have the economy, to absorb the productivity of the population,” Duterte said.

Ironically enough, this isn’t the first time the Philippines President has requested seized luxury cars be demolished in front of local spectators, as he also had over $1 million dollars worth of vehicles crushed in the capital city of Manila back in February.

Seems pretty safe to assume President Duterte plays a mean game of Grand Theft Auto.