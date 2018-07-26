Chinese Company Builds 350-Foot Waterfall Off Side Of Skyscraper

Photo: CNN

While it might sound like something out of a sci-fi cityscape, a new 350-foot waterfall perched off the side of a towering skyscraper is creating quite the buzz in China.

Also From China: Sometimes It Can Rain Sea Creatures

Built as a “tourist attraction,” the waterfall, which costs approximately $117 dollars per hour to run, can be seen cascading off the 397 foot tall Liebian building in Guiyang, China, and now boosts the title of the world’s largest and highest man-made waterfall.

An amazing architectural stunner in the Chinese city of Guiyang. It boasts the world's largest man-made waterfall running 350 feet down the building's exterior. pic.twitter.com/UpHHEgwLhW — Devi Rhamesz (@ChrliesWarchest) July 25, 2018

Water flowing down the skyscraper is captured in an underground storage system and recycled to the top of the structure, but many are still suggesting it’s a lack of precious resources, leading to protests in front of the Liebian.

Some have even called the city water department and local newspapers, reporting an unknown ‘massive leak’.

“Whose idea was it to put a waterfall on the building? It’s a terrible idea,” one resident told Kan Kan News. “They should really conserve energy instead of wasting it like that.”

The backlash has seemingly caught the attention of the building’s owners, who stated some of the water used will be captured during storms and the waterfall will only operate for 10 to 20 minutes during special occasions.

“The water we use is recycled underground tap water, some rainwater or other channels of water,” a rep for Guizhou Ludiya Property Management said.

On the plus side, at least I know where I can get a free shower.