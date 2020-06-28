Look Cool While You Flatten The Curve With These Fun Cotton Face Masks

TL; DR: A pack of four cotton face masks with fun prints at a 50% discount.

Face masks are a necessity for the fight against the pandemic, and whether they’re required or suggested by your local authorities, it’s best to have masks at hand. But that doesn’t mean they have to be boring, too. If you’re gonna be covering that much real estate on your face, why not rock a mask that has a bit of personality? Check out these fun prints for kids and adults and grab a four-pack of cotton masks while they’re half off.

These Cotton Face Masks from Home Essentials come in unique designs and multicolored prints that are sure to make you smile, even though no one will know unless you go this route. With comfortable loops that stretch around the ears and premium cotton that will feel soft on your skin, even the little ones will be able to stand wearing a mask for more than two seconds.

They’re super simple to wash and reuse, not to mention easy to slip into the tiniest bag or pocket, so you’ll have no excuse for leaving your mask at home. These have everything you want in a mask with the added bonus of being fun to match your outfits and moods.

This four-pack of cotton face masks is available in your choice of designs for just $19.99, or 50% off the original retail price of $39.99.

