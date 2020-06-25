Always Wanted to Learn to Code? Start with This $39 Online Bootcamp

Have you been thinking about learning to code, but just never had the time for it, or you keep finding it too damn difficult to understand? To be fair, coding can be pretty tough to hack, but the great thing is that when you do hack it, the benefits are endless. Not only would you be able to access a ton of work-from-home opportunities that pay good money, but you’ll also be future-proofing your career, which is more important than ever.

To all aspiring techies: What if there was a way to learn everything you need to begin your coding journey from the comfort of your couch, and in the shortest possible time? Well, if you’re here now, you’re in luck because The 2020 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle is your best starting point. You’ve probably heard a bunch of people go on and on about things like JavaScript, Python, HTML5, and CSS3, and even though they sound nerdy, you’re just dying to know what they’re talking about. This is your chance.

Here’s a taste of what you’ll learn throughout the 10 courses included in this bundle:

Full-Stack JavaScript Course (a $200 value)

If you’re trying to go from the basics of JavaScript to creating the real deal, this is the perfect starting point. This project-based course will guide you through the ins and outs of full-stack development with the JavaScript programming language. Your instructor is on hand to train you on all the good stuff like setting up and starting new projects from scratch, creating professional user interfaces, and so much more.

Web Developer Project Bootcamp (a $200 value)

What if we told you that you could go from zero experience to a fully qualified web developer in just a couple of weeks? If you’re looking for a truly comprehensive web development course that will take you from learning the basics to mastering the most advanced development techniques, this 490-lesson course is the one for you.

Build Websites with HTML5 and CSS3 (a $200 value)

If you’ve always wanted to build your own website without having to pay a ton of money and a limb for it, you could learn to code one from scratch. This course is the ideal place to learn how to build websites using foundational web technologies: HTML5, CSS3, and even some jQuery. By building projects alongside the video instruction, you’ll get a true hands-on feel for the basic building blocks of the Web you surf daily.

Learn Flutter and Dart (a $500 value)

Learn to use Flutter, a new app development framework, and Dart, a client-optimized language for fast apps on any platform. In this course, you will learn the basics of Dart, and start navigating the widgets on Flutter with included projects.

Data Mining With Python (a $200 value)

This course prepares you for a career in web development by using real examples of data mining and datasets with Python. The course is filled with real-life projects, such as learning how to find data about a house when looking to become a homeowner. You’ll also learn about cluster analysis, classification and regression, and how to use Apache Spark, the number one framework used for distributed processing. It’s pretty technical stuff, but even if you have no experience in Python, there’s a quick intro lesson for you.

Data Science and Machine Learning (a $200 value)

In this course, you’ll be guided through how to write code with R in RStudio, a popular programming language involving variables, loops, statements, and more. You’ll also learn everything it takes to become a data analyst, including inputting, outputting, visualizing, manipulating, storing data, solving complex business problems, making predictions using machine learning, and so much more.

Python Programming, CS, Algorithms and Data Structures (a $200 value)

This one is for those who wish to master the really tricky parts of Python. You’ll walk step-by-step through the fascinating world of programming fundamentals using visualizations of programs as they execute, algorithms as they run, and data structures as they are constructed.

Django 2 and Python (a $200 value)

Django is an open-source web framework written in Python that provides the infrastructure required for database-driven websites that have user authentication, content administration, contact forms, file uploads, and more. Instead of creating all of these features from scratch, Django allows you to utilize already built components so you can focus your time on developing apps instead. If you’re going to be using Python for web apps or web design, you absolutely have to learn Django to save a ton of time. Don’t have a clue what you just read there? You will when you complete this course.

JavaScript Beginner Bootcamp (a $200 value)

For the real JavaScript newbies, this Beginner Bootcamp is the best way to fall in love with the language of JavaScript. It starts from scratch and builds up your understanding of the world’s most popular programming language. This course also contains whiteboard videos on JavaScript that you can view on any device, including your smartphone.

Classify Images With Keras (a $200 value)

This master class takes you through machine learning, neural networks, and several core tools, like Keras, TensorFlow, and Python as you work toward creating a model that can classify images.

Here’s the best part of this deal: It’s available at an insane 98 percent discount. This means you’ll get $2,300 worth of coding lessons for just $39. An absolutely ridiculous offer in the best possible way.