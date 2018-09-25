Explore The Little Econ Greenway By The University of Central Florida

Photo: Bkamprath (Getty Images)

When you think of college campuses, you likely think of concrete, parking lots, and buildings. The University of Central Florida, however, boasts a scenic nature escape known at the Little Econ Greenway. When academic stress overwhelms you, this is the best destination to chill out.

Put on your sneakers or hop on a bike and make your way down the Little Econ Greenway, where you’ll find yourself passing through a beautiful mix of suburbia, urban landscapes, and nature itself. Much of this trail runs along the Little Econlockhatchee River, also known as the Little Econ.

The Little Econ is around seven miles or so. It begins at Jay Blanchard Park and ends at Forsyth Road. You can ride before Jay Blanchard Park and after Forsyth Road, but the trail sections beyond these points can be quite ugly. Everything in between Jay Blanchard Park and Forsyth Road, however, is quite lovely. You’ll likely spy some wildlife, from hawks to turtles.

Parks of all sizes dot the trail, and soccer fields and basketball courts can also be found at certain spots along the trail. Fishing is also allowed along the Little Econ, but due to alligators, you cannot swim in it. A YMCA is also located on the trail at the very beginning bordering Jay Blanchard Park.

At certain key points, you can ride or walk off the trail and find yourself on one of Orlando‘s busiest roads: East Colonial Drive, also known as strip mall haven. If you’re seeking cheap food after your ride or walk, this is the place to do so.

The Little Econ is the perfect mix of man-made convenience and natural beauty. Next time you need a study break, give it a try.