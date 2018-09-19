6 Secrets of Success For College Students

Success means something different to every college student. It’s often a matter of personal opinion. Some regard a successful student as one who has pristine grades and excels at all exams. Others may visualize someone with traits of perseverance and resilience. We can probably all agree that a successful student is one that is motivated, inquisitive, and constantly learning. These positive attributes are features anyone can possess. There’s no clear-cut formula for academic success, but there are a few ways to enhance your capabilities to ensure you make it through your studies smoothly.

1. Focus on the end goal

Whether you’re just starting college, or nearing graduation, if you keep in mind what you would like to achieve, it’ll be much easier to attain it. Begin envisioning (and writing down) your short-term and long-term goals. Where would you like to be at the end of this week? What about the end of this semester? Academic year? Envisioning the future will help you determine these goals. It’ll help give you a clearer view of what you want, and in turn generate thoughts to help prepare to pave your way to get there.

2. Establish your priorities

Prioritizing your tasks can be the most effective way to stay on top of everything. We understand that very few students have the luxury of just being a full-time student. Most have part-time jobs, families, friends, and hobbies outside of campus that require time and attention. An easy way to manage your time effectively is by writing a to-do list. This way you can clearly see all the things you have to get through and can effectively tackle your way through them all.

3. Utilize peer pressure

Peer pressure gets a bad rap, but you can make it work for you. Try to surround yourself with committed, hardworking peers. Spending time with those who are success-oriented can increase your own motivation. Spend time with like-minded students and you’ll learn a lot from them. You can form study groups, review class information, and quiz each other before exams. Discuss your goals and exchange strategies with each other so you can all thrive as students.

4. Believe in yourself

It may sound cliché, but believing in yourself is important. Success is all about being able to make do with what you have. This goes for anything involving your time and resources. Success is persevering through all challenges; it means pulling through when times are tough, revising when you feel really tired, and taking responsibility to follow through with tasks. A positive mind-set is a key component in success.

5. Study effectively

Find the most practical way for you to retain information. There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to learning, so you’ll need to use trial-and-error until you find the most efficient way for yourself. For some, highlighting, memorizing, and summarizing work effectively; not so much for others. Studies show that actively reviewing information from memory is the best way to master your material. Focus on one task at a time. This means turning your phone off when you study so you are more focused and productive.

6. Ask questions

Be inquisitive. Try to find an interesting angle about what you are learning so you feel more motivated to find out more about it. Raise your hand in class and ask for clarification if you are uncertain about something. Ask your teachers for advice on how to improve your work so you can attain the best possible grades. Be ready to inquire at all times and use your resources effectively so you can continuously progress. Cultivate genuine curiosity for what you are learning, take ownership of the material, and find connections that may not be obvious. No question is unworthy. Just by asking a question itself, you are on your way to learning the answer.