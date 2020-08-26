Celebrate National Dog Day the Only Way You Know How (With New Brew For Dogs)

Photo: Anheuser-Busch

While Aug. 26 is National Dog Day, we celebrate our furry friends 365 (366 in a leap year) days per year. There’s a reason dogs are referred to as man’s best friend. They go jogging with us, play fetch, and are always ready for a tummy rub. We do everything with our pups. Well, almost everything. After a long hike with our dog, we reach for a cold beer. Sadly, since it’s a pretty bad idea to get your dog drunk, they can’t partake. That is, until now.

Thanks to the folks at Busch, we can finally enjoy a cold one with our best friend. That’s because, in honor of National Dog Day, the iconic beer brand is launching Busch Dog Brew. Don’t worry, even though it’s made by Busch, it doesn’t actually contain any alcohol.

It’s made with pork-based bone broth so it’s probably actually good for your dog. Maybe we should be drinking bone broth-based beer. On second thought, we’ll stick with water, hops, and barley. Those are all the nutrients we need.

So, this year (and pretty much any time you want to crack open a brew with your bud), show your pooch what they mean to you by opening up a Busch Dog Brew. Also, since your dog doesn’t have the beer-loving palate that you created over years of IPAs, lagers, and stouts, it doesn’t even taste like the fizzy brew you’re used to. This nutrient-rich broth is exactly the flavor your fur-baby craves. Not only is it tasty, but it’s been certified by The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO). So, you know it’s good.

Also, If you buy a four-pack (for $9.99 at Busch.com/DogBrew), Busch will even give $1 to the Best Friends Animal Society for every case sold.

This isn’t the first time Busch has showed love for our canine companions. Earlier this year, the brand launched the “Foster a Dog” program to help give dogs the forever home they so deserve. That’s a cause we can definitely get behind.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.