The ‘Cheers’ Bar Is Closing Its Doors, And It’s Not Always Glad That COVID Came

Photo: Darren McCollester (Getty Images)

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged the hospitality industry from coast to coast. Countless restaurants, bars, distilleries, and breweries have shuttered their doors for good as a result of this still ongoing pandemic. The newest restaurant to join this ever-growing list is the iconic Cheers bar in Boston.

For those who weren’t around in the ’80s and ’90s, Cheers was a fictional TV show based on the Bull and Finch, a bar located in the Beacon Hill neighborhood in Boston. That bar opened in 1969 and remains a neighborhood institution today. But, while that site was the basis for the show which ran from 1982 to 1993, it looked nothing like the iconic set from the show.

In 2001, a replica Cheers bar opened in Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Now, due to an inability to pay rent and other circumstances, the tourist destination is closing its doors for good.

According to an interview with CBS Boston, CEO Markus Ripperger says that the bar won’t pour any more drinks after Aug. 30. So, if you live in Boston or you’re anywhere near there, you better get to the Cheers replica bar soon. Otherwise, you’ll never get to pose for a selfie while you pretend to be a young, bright-eyed Woody Harrelson or a miserable, smarmy Norm, or any of the other barflies that frequented the bar on the show.

So now there’s no longer going to be a bar where “everybody knows your name.” That is, unless they just save all the furniture and open another replica in a few months when this is all over.

