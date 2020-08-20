The Mandatory Wine List to the Best Brands You Must Try Before You Die

Photo: Adrian Seliga / EyeEm (Getty Images)

As morbid as this sounds, you could go any time. You could be walking along on a random street, whistling a tune because you’re having such a swell day and an air conditioner could fall from a 10th-story window and land directly on your head. Or, perhaps you’ll be texting and walking and stumble into an open sewer grate. Either way, you don’t want to leave this earth realm and enter whatever afterlife may or may not exist without trying everything.

Try all the foods you’ve been meaning to sample. Try all the beers, whiskeys, gins, vodkas, tequilas. But, definitely try these eight wines before you head to the great beyond. Whenever that might be.

1/8 Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand is much more than just the land of Flight of the Concords and Lord of the Rings. It’s also a wine-lovers paradise. This offering from Cloudy Bay is bright, fresh and full of juicy peach and grapefruit flavors. Photo: Cloudy Bay

2/8 Gary Farrell Russian River Pinot Noir Beer fans know Russian River for its brewery of the same name, but wine aficionados know the region as the best place to get Pinots in the country. This rich, dark wine is full of hints of holiday spices and sour cherries with just the right amount of acidity. Photo: Gary Farrell



3/8 Hamel Family Wines Isthmus You might assume that a great wine should cost you a month’s rent. Well, Hamel Family Wines Isthmus is an upscale wine at a reasonable price. It’s a wine for people who want to know what fancy aged wine tastes like without the high price tag. Photo: Hamel Family Wines

4/8 Hess Select Cabernet Another reasonably price wine that drinks like a luxury bottle, Hess Select Cab gets its grapes from some of the most highly acclaimed vineyards in Napa. The result is a medium bodied red with hint of raspberry, cherry, and cinnamon. Photo: Hess Collection



5/8 Justin Right Angle This wine might be on the higher ABV side at 16 percent, but that doesn’t take away from the appeal of this fantastic red blend. It’s a full-flavored cabernet with just a hint of spice from the Syrah. Plus, the brand does virtual tasting with athletes like Jerry Rice. Photo: Justin Vineyard and Winery

6/8 Murphy Goode Cabernet One of the most popular (and reasonably priced) bottles of wine from Murphy Goode, its Cabernet Sauvignon is full of rich tobacco, sour cherry, and chocolate favors. Photo: Murphy Goode



7/8 The Fableist Malbec In the last decade, Malbecs have taken the wine world by storm. This red wine that pairs perfectly with steak (hence its appeal in Argentina) is ripe for discovery. A great bottle to start your journey is The Fableist Malbec, a wine with hints of ripe cherries, charred oak, and subtle spices. Photo: The Fableist

8/8 Bollinger Special Cuvee If you’re going to get into Champagne, you might as well drink what James Bond drinks. This crisp, complex sparkling wine is full of tropical fruit and subtle spice flavors. Photo: Bollinger

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.