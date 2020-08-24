Pizza Panic: Pepperoni Shortage Might Soon Have You Ordering a Plain Cheese, Kevin McCallister Style

Photo: Yevgen Romanenko (Getty Images)

Don’t panic. This is the most important information gleaned from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. While this phrase dates back to the 1970s, it couldn’t be more appropriate today. And no, we’re not talking about the anxiety and panic surrounding the ongoing pandemic, we’re talking about the potential of a pepperoni shortage.

Seriously, don’t panic. You’re not going to have to eat your ‘za a la Kevin McCallister and have it sans pepperoni. It’s true, many pizza parlors around the country are having trouble getting pepperoni because of a crazy increase in demand (it seems like everyone is ordering pizza lately) and supply chain issues due to the pandemic.

This shortage is mostly affecting small pizza restaurants because the price of pepperoni has steadily increased in recent months, while also becoming more difficult to procure. According to Food & Wine, the main issue is the labor involved in making the pizza topping. It’s very labor intensive and doesn’t really bring in that much revenue so some pork processing plants have decided to turn their attention to other products during the pandemic instead.

But, it’s not all doom and gloom as bigger chains like Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, and Little Caesars have long-term contracts with pepperoni producers. So, you can guarantee when you call and order a pie from one of the big boys, you’re going to be able to get your ‘roni fix. It’s just that if you want to support your local pizza joint, you might have to make like Mac in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and enjoy a steaming hot cheese pizza.

1/12 Nude Man Caught Chasing Wild Boar That Stole His Laptop, A Visual That Perfectly Depicts 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Instagram

2/12 Trump-Approved Doctor Touts Cure for Coronavirus; Watch Out For That Demon Semen, Though For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



3/12 Trump Finally Calls Masks Patriotic 6 Months Later While Wishing Sex Trafficking Pedophile Well, Cancel Culture Says ‘That’s Not How We Cancel Things’ For more weird news. click here. Photo Credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 24-Year-Old Teacher Writes Her Will Before Returning to School, Trouble Deciding to Whom She Should Leave All Her Potential For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS (Getty Images)



5/12 Woman Creates Quarantine Barbie and It’s Spot-On 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @grandmagetsreal (Instagram)

6/12 Toddler Goes Viral By Turning Himself Into Various Foods On TikTok For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Uses Samurai Sword to End Boxing Match with Best Friend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Laramie Boomerang

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Disgusted by Yankees Players Taking ‘Disgraceful’ Knee For Black Lives Matter, All This While Creating a Podcast and Going Publicly Insane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Elsa (Getty Images)



9/12 Basketball Star Lou Williams Leave NBA Bubble to Go to Funeral (Ends Up at Strip Club Like Any Other Funeral) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Harry How (Getty Images)

10/12 Trump Proposes Delaying Election on Twitter, We’d Rather Eat All Our Vegetables at Dinner For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong (Getty Images)



11/12 Meanwhile in Wyoming: Man Confesses to Sexually Assaulting Horses, No Word Yet If It Was Straight to the Horse’s Mouth For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Mathias Ahrens (Getty Images)

12/12 Spotted! Baboons Wielding Chainsaws and Knives, No Reason to Think Next Few Months Will Escalate For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Gravity Giant Productions (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.