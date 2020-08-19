Camp Cocktails: Tips to Make the Best Cozy Drinks to Sip Around the Fire Before Summer Is Gone

Photo: Cavan Images (Getty Images)

We know it’s a real bummer, but summer isn’t going to last forever. Technically, it doesn’t end until Sept. 22. But, if you’re going back to school or you spent your summer working remotely at a lake house, you only have a few more weeks before you head back to the real world. That’s why it’s important to squeeze out the last bits of summer before fall arrives. We like to do this by going on one last camping trip and mixing up as many cocktails as possible.

Emily Vikre knows how important great, simple cocktails are to summer enjoyment. That’s why she wrote a book called Camp Cocktails that’s all about imbibing in the great outdoors. The book explains simple ways to drink in the wild, including simply spiking drinks with booze or foraging for herbs and other ingredients.

After getting some inspiration from Vikre, we figured we’d help you out by coming up with a few tips that you can use to easily make cocktails while sitting around a campfire on a chilly, end-of-summer evening. Check them all out below.

1/8 Flask it. The easiest way to get your booze on in the wild is to drink your favorite whiskey, gin, vodka, or tequila out of a flask. Get a heavy duty one that can take a beating in your pack. You wouldn’t want to break it and spill that goodness all over the forest.

2/8 Don't forget the ice. Unless you don’t mind very warm cocktails, it’s important to bring a lot of ice. You’re probably already going to use it to keep much of your food cold anyway. You might as well use it for mixed drinks.



3/8 Soda and booze. Pack your favorite mini bottles of soda to pair with lunch, dinner, and your favorite booze. To make a simple cocktail, open it up, take a few sips, and pour in your favorite booze. We prefer ginger ale and bourbon or a simple 7 & 7.

4/8 Mint is a must. You’re probably not going to forage for mint so it's best to pack it. It can easily be added to a camping cup with sugar, bourbon (or rum), and soda water to make a simple mint julep (or mojito).



5/8 Plan in advance. If you’re someone who enjoys a margarita or whiskey sour, you’re not going to want to make sour mix at your campsite. That’s why it’s important to make it at home with water, sugar, lime juice, and lemon juice and keep it in your cooler for mixing.

6/8 Bring the proper cups. Don’t bring glasses unless you want to worry about stepping on broken glass all over your campsite. We prefer stainless steel mugs. Not only do they help to keep cold drinks cold, they keep warm drinks warm.



7/8 Use the fire. You might already be using the fire to heat water for coffee (or heat up instant coffee). So, why not use that fire to make a hot coffee with Baileys (for the morning) or to heat up water for a hot toddy (with honey, lemon juice, and Scotch) for the evening?

8/8 Just drink beer instead. If all else fails, you can always just drink beer. Obviously, the easiest drink choice, beer does require a fair amount of ice to keep it cold. Nobody wants to spend a weekend drinking warm (or hot) beer.

