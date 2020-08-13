Living / Life Hacks
Trump

Are You ‘Cognitively There?’ Take the Brain-Busting Test President Trump Has Been Bragging About

by Jeff Kronenfeld

President Donald Trump can’t stop bragging about recently “acing” a cognitive test. Despite this, the stable genius isn’t likely to get his Nobel Prize anytime soon. That’s because the test isn’t exactly a MENSA entrance exam. Heck, you don’t even have to be smart to pass. In fact, anyone not cognitively impaired should be able to easily solve all its brain teasers. That’s according to Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, the creator of the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MOCA). It’s not an IQ test but rather checks for signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s. Of course, it’s always possible Trump just forgot that when he was boasting.

Honestly, when you look at the test it’s amazing a grown man would brag about it. Like, it literally is a homework assignment for a third-year second grader. Trump claims the medical staff was “very surprised” by his positive results. This begs the question of just how out of it the President’s doctors think he is? Trump is challenging his presidential rival to a battle of the brains. We challenge all of you to find out just how ridiculously simple Trump’s test really was. Here are 10 questions based on the MOCA to tell if you’re as cognitively there as President Trump.

