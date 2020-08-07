Mac & Cheese Rebranded as Quarantine Breakfast For Kids, Perfect For Parents Who Can’t Cook For Crap

Mac and cheese – part of a complete breakfast? According to Kraft, it is while kids are in coronavirus quarantine. The maker of the blue-boxed pasta dinner is rebranding as a day-starter. Now, those freakishly orange, cheese-covered noodles we all know and love (and frequently binge on) will be marketed towards parents who can’t cook for crap.

“These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters,” the company said in a press release. Apparently as many as 56 percent of parents have dished up mac and cheese for breakfast during the lockdowns across the country due to COVID-19.

But Kraft doesn’t want kids to stop at simply consuming the packaged food as traditionally prepared. As part of its new, limited-edition “Breakfast Box” giveaway, boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese will come with a magnet with “breakfast topping suggestions” like scrambled eggs, bacon, or crumbled sausage. The special boxes will also come with a mug and a coloring placemat.

It’s a nice thought, but really, has a kid ever had to be convinced to chow down on mac and cheese in the history of the world? We think not. We’re just surprised we didn’t think to eat mac and cheese for breakfast sooner.



